Hong Kong’s elderly were urged to take extra care as temperturates plummeted on Monday morning. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong bundles up as temperatures plunge to 9.9 degrees Celsius on coldest day of winter so far
- Elderly and those with chronic illnesses urged to take extra caution, employers told to keep workers’ health in mind as mercury plummets
- Tuesday morning still expected to be cold, though rain clouds should give way to fine, dry weather for rest of the week
Topic | Hong Kong weather
Hong Kong’s elderly were urged to take extra care as temperturates plummeted on Monday morning. Photo: K. Y. Cheng