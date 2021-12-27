Hong Kong’s elderly were urged to take extra care as temperturates plummeted on Monday morning. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong’s elderly were urged to take extra care as temperturates plummeted on Monday morning. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong

Hong Kong bundles up as temperatures plunge to 9.9 degrees Celsius on coldest day of winter so far

  • Elderly and those with chronic illnesses urged to take extra caution, employers told to keep workers’ health in mind as mercury plummets
  • Tuesday morning still expected to be cold, though rain clouds should give way to fine, dry weather for rest of the week

Topic |   Hong Kong weather
Leung Pak-hei
Leung Pak-hei

Updated: 12:12pm, 27 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s elderly were urged to take extra care as temperturates plummeted on Monday morning. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong’s elderly were urged to take extra care as temperturates plummeted on Monday morning. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE