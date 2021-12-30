The suspected abuse occurred at a Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children home in Mong Kok. Photo: Google
Hong Kong police arrest 3 more workers over suspected abuse at child protection group
- At least 20 children now believed to have been abused at Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children’s premises in Mong Kok
- After reviewing surveillance footage, investigators find two more suspected victims, a 14-month-old boy and a two-year-old girl
