The suspected abuse occurred at a Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children home in Mong Kok. Photo: Google
The suspected abuse occurred at a Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children home in Mong Kok. Photo: Google
Hong Kong

Hong Kong police arrest 3 more workers over suspected abuse at child protection group

  • At least 20 children now believed to have been abused at Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children’s premises in Mong Kok
  • After reviewing surveillance footage, investigators find two more suspected victims, a 14-month-old boy and a two-year-old girl

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 12:41am, 30 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The suspected abuse occurred at a Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children home in Mong Kok. Photo: Google
The suspected abuse occurred at a Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children home in Mong Kok. Photo: Google
READ FULL ARTICLE