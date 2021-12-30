Chief Executive Carrie Lam reviewed her year’s work on Thursday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam unveils more measures to help low-income families buy a home as she highlights her successes in 2021

  • Chief executive hold rare year-end press briefing to sum up her work in 2021 and preview new policies
  • She says resolving home shortages will continue to be an important task next year

Chris Lau

Updated: 7:31pm, 30 Dec, 2021

