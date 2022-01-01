The national security law has loomed large over Hong Kong politics over the past year. Photo: Sun Yeung
Arrests, disbandments and disqualifications: a look back at events that shaped Hong Kong’s political landscape in 2021
- Since the imposition of the national security law, the city’s electoral process has been overhauled, while the opposition camp has seen its influence curtailed
- A number of civil rights groups have folded, while press freedom is under scrutiny after Apple Daily and Stand News halted operations
