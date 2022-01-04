Diners in a Chinese restaurant in Tsim Sha Tsui. Under an impending vaccine passport plan, unvaccinated people will be refused entry into eateries and entertainment venues. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong is recording a recent surge in jabs. Is a looming vaccine passport plan, expected by January 20, causing this?

  • News of impending move surfaced last month, while roll-out date said to be set at Monday meeting between catering sector leaders and health officials
  • Daily mark of vaccine jabs administered jumped from 15,000 earlier last month to 20,000 recently, while bookings at centres are full for coming weeks

Cannix Yau
Updated: 8:25am, 4 Jan, 2022

