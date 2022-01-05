More than 11,000 taxi owners were given one week’s notice after Target Insurance terminated their coverage. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong taxi drivers saved from massive loss of insurance policies as 4 providers offer helping hand

  • Taxi industry faced a large-scale halt in operations after more than 11,000 drivers were given one week’s notice before their coverage was terminated
  • Four providers offer help but taxi association chief says drivers will still struggle to pay out for new policies

Topic |   Hong Kong taxis
Cannix Yau

Updated: 8:40pm, 5 Jan, 2022

