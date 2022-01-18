Chief Executive Carrie Lam has yet to say whether she will seek re-election. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong guessing game: why is Beijing still silent on the chief executive race? And does Carrie Lam have its backing?
- Insider says electoral office had been preparing to announce nomination period early this month when ‘Beijing abruptly asked us to hold everything’
- Finance chief Paul Chan, lawmaker Regina Ip and ex-leader CY Leung among names that have surfaced as possible candidates while Carrie Lam has not indicated whether she will run
Topic | Chief executive election 2022
