The Little Boss pet shop in Causeway Bay. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong

Coronavirus: Hong Kong leader ‘worried’ about community outbreak involving Delta, Omicron variants at same time

  • Chief Executive Carrie Lam says it is a concern that a pet shop employee has been confirmed as infected with Delta variant
  • Nine people are also believed to have been infected by a woman who tested positive five days after completing hotel quarantine

Gary CheungTony Cheung
Updated: 12:30pm, 18 Jan, 2022

