Healthcare staff outside a designated quarantine hotel. Photo: Sam Tsang
Healthcare staff outside a designated quarantine hotel. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong

Coronavirus: Hong Kong virus experts urge quarantine hotels to boost room ventilation, corridor air supply following Silka Seaview cluster

  • Professor David Hui says that hotels are not designed for disease control and recommends ventilation upgrades to ensure ‘at least six air changes per hour’
  • Hotel guests should also be reminded to close windows when they open their door to reduce the risk of transmitting the virus, according to a HKU engineering professor

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Cannix YauTiffany Liang
Cannix Yau and Tiffany Liang

Updated: 12:00pm, 23 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Healthcare staff outside a designated quarantine hotel. Photo: Sam Tsang
Healthcare staff outside a designated quarantine hotel. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE