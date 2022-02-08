Residents line up for Sinovac shots in Hong Kong. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong

Coronavirus: only 1 in 10 Hong Kong parents willing to allow young children to receive Covid-19 vaccine, survey finds

  • An overwhelming 85 per cent of parents are worried about possible side effects of the shots, a survey by Education University of Hong Kong academics has found
  • Researchers urge government to strengthen dissemination of information on efficacy and safety of vaccines for children

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 8:30pm, 8 Feb, 2022

