Protesters and police become locked in a standoff on Nathan Road in Tsim Sha Tsui on November 18, 2019. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests: student and labourer admit to rioting during siege of PolyU, 8 co-defendants deny charge

  • Student Wong Ming-ho and construction worker Au Hoi-fung were among suspects detained by police near campus on November 18, 2019
  • District Court trial of eight co-defendants is expected to last six weeks

Brian Wong

Updated: 6:58pm, 28 Feb, 2022

