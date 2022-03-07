A near-empty MTR train carriage in Hong Kong. The city’s transport chief has said public services will still be maintained during a coming mass testing exercise. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
A near-empty MTR train carriage in Hong Kong. The city’s transport chief has said public services will still be maintained during a coming mass testing exercise. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong

Coronavirus: no public transport shutdown for mass testing, but movement could be ‘limited’, with 1 member per household allowed out for essentials

  • Secretary for Transport and Housing Frank Chan says transport network vital, although services may be cut down
  • Source reveals Beijing has not indicated ‘hard and fast’ rules on exercise

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Cannix YauWilliam Zheng
Cannix Yau and William Zheng

Updated: 9:08pm, 7 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A near-empty MTR train carriage in Hong Kong. The city’s transport chief has said public services will still be maintained during a coming mass testing exercise. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
A near-empty MTR train carriage in Hong Kong. The city’s transport chief has said public services will still be maintained during a coming mass testing exercise. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE