Businesses are struggling as the fifth wave of Covid-19 cases takes its toll on Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong

Business alliance plans ‘show of force’ in bid to ensure Hong Kong finance chief’s controversial rent deferral measure proceeds

  • Alliance of SMEs plans to hold a press conference soon with legislators in a bid to push the government and Executive Council to endorse proposal
  • Source close to the government says the rent proposal will be brought before Exco for discussion on Tuesday

Topic |   Hong Kong budget 2022-2023
Cannix Yau

Updated: 8:36am, 12 Mar, 2022

