Residents queue up at a Swatch outlet in Causeway Bay on Saturday hoping to get their hands on the Bioceramic MoonSwatch. Photo: Dickson Lee
Over the moon: Hongkongers swept up in MoonSwatch mania as hundreds queue to get their hands on new timepieces
- Crowds seen outside Swatch outlets in the city since early hours of Saturday, with some turning a quick profit by reselling the watches at a higher price
- MoonSwatch is first partnership between Swatch and Omega and incorporates features of the classic Speedmaster Professional at an affordable price
Topic | Hong Kong economy
Residents queue up at a Swatch outlet in Causeway Bay on Saturday hoping to get their hands on the Bioceramic MoonSwatch. Photo: Dickson Lee