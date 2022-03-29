Hong Kong tightened social-distancing rules when the fifth wave of Covid-19 erupted. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong

Coronavirus: show concern for family and friends, experts urge as Hong Kong suicide index hits ‘crisis level’ in Covid-19 fifth wave

  • It is the first time the index has hit crisis level since analysis was first conducted in March last year to track trends
  • Experts call on community to show more care and concern for family members and friends, especially older people who may be feeling lonely because of restrictions

Topic |   Suicides in Hong Kong
Cannix Yau
Updated: 11:56pm, 29 Mar, 2022

Hong Kong tightened social-distancing rules when the fifth wave of Covid-19 erupted. Photo: Nora Tam
