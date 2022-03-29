Hong Kong tightened social-distancing rules when the fifth wave of Covid-19 erupted. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: show concern for family and friends, experts urge as Hong Kong suicide index hits ‘crisis level’ in Covid-19 fifth wave
- It is the first time the index has hit crisis level since analysis was first conducted in March last year to track trends
- Experts call on community to show more care and concern for family members and friends, especially older people who may be feeling lonely because of restrictions
Topic | Suicides in Hong Kong
