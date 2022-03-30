Hong Kong’s leader has given assurances about the welfare of homeless people, after nine street sleepers were each awarded HK$100 in compensation by a court. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong’s leader has given assurances about the welfare of homeless people, after nine street sleepers were each awarded HK$100 in compensation by a court. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Poverty
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong leader calls on officials to look out for welfare of city’s street sleepers, amid uproar over ‘unreasonable treatment’

  • Chief Executive Carrie Lam dodged a question about apologising for ‘unreasonable treatment’ of street sleepers
  • Nine homeless people were each awarded HK$100 in compensation on Tuesday after a court ruled authorities mistreated their belongings

Topic |   Poverty
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 10:50pm, 30 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s leader has given assurances about the welfare of homeless people, after nine street sleepers were each awarded HK$100 in compensation by a court. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong’s leader has given assurances about the welfare of homeless people, after nine street sleepers were each awarded HK$100 in compensation by a court. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE