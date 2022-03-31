A study from the University of Hong Kong has found that Omicron BA.2 can be more dangerous for children than other coronavirus variants or influenza viruses. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Coronavirus Hong Kong: ‘Omicron strain causes 7 times more deaths among hospitalised children than influenza’
- Study from University of Hong Kong also found 15 per cent of children hospitalised with Omicron BA.2 had developed neurological complications
- But research team says recorded 0.35 per cent fatality rate likely an ‘overestimate’, as many children with mild symptoms stay at home instead of going to hospital
