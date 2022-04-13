Hong Kong Journalists Association chairman Ronson Chan Long-sing says members are worried about their future. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong

Hong Kong’s largest journalist group to consider disbanding in response to mounting government pressure for more transparency

  • Association chairman Ronson Chan Ron-sing says scenarios to be considered include dissolving the 54-year-old group
  • Members worried about their future following closure of several news outlets and latest arrest of journalist, he reveals

Topic |   Press freedom in Hong Kong
Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 11:55pm, 13 Apr, 2022

