Incumbent leader Carrie Lam has announced that anti-epidemic curbs on businesses will be relaxed from April 21. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus Hong Kong: tough vaccination and testing rules for businesses and customers as city leader unveils broad easing of social-distancing rules
- Decision to relax curbs not easy and it will not be able to satisfy all stakeholders, city leader says
- Government allows host of premises to reopen next week, but new rules require full vaccination and testing for some
