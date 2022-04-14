Incumbent leader Carrie Lam has announced that anti-epidemic curbs on businesses will be relaxed from April 21. Photo: Handout
Incumbent leader Carrie Lam has announced that anti-epidemic curbs on businesses will be relaxed from April 21. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus Hong Kong: tough vaccination and testing rules for businesses and customers as city leader unveils broad easing of social-distancing rules

  • Decision to relax curbs not easy and it will not be able to satisfy all stakeholders, city leader says
  • Government allows host of premises to reopen next week, but new rules require full vaccination and testing for some

Cannix Yau Gary Cheung Lilian Cheng Kathleen Magramo and Ezra Cheung

Updated: 9:03pm, 14 Apr, 2022

