Hong Kong has approved clinical trials for three Chinese vaccines targeting the Omicron variant. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus: Hong Kong approves clinical trials for 3 Chinese vaccines targeting Omicron
- Sinovac Biotech says city was first to approve trials for its new vaccine
- China National Biotec Group has also developed two inactivated vaccines for the Omicron variant
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
