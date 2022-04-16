Hong Kong has approved clinical trials for three Chinese vaccines targeting the Omicron variant. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus: Hong Kong approves clinical trials for 3 Chinese vaccines targeting Omicron

  • Sinovac Biotech says city was first to approve trials for its new vaccine
  • China National Biotec Group has also developed two inactivated vaccines for the Omicron variant

Zhuang PinghuiCannix Yau
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijingand Cannix Yau in Hong Kong

Updated: 11:31pm, 16 Apr, 2022

