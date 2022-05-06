A long queue forms outside Wan Chai Post office on Friday. Photo: Edmond So
‘Everything was chaotic’: long post office queues for Hong Kong’s temporary vaccine pass spark calls for speedy online system
- QR code document can be used under city’s vaccine pass scheme for entry to premises such as restaurants, shopping centres and supermarkets
- Lawmaker urges government to quickly relaunch online registration system for those who have received shots outside Hong Kong to obtain the temporary pass
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A long queue forms outside Wan Chai Post office on Friday. Photo: Edmond So