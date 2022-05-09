Filipinos pose for a photo outside the overseas voting station in Kennedy Town on Monday. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Filipinos pose for a photo outside the overseas voting station in Kennedy Town on Monday. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong

Record number of Filipinos cast votes in Hong Kong for candidates running in Philippine presidential election

  • Philippine Consul General Raly Tejada predicts 60,000 Filipinos will cast votes in the city, shattering previous record of 52,000 set in 2016
  • Professionals appear to back opposition leader Leni Robredo, while domestic helpers gravitate towards front runner Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jnr

Mia Castagnone
Mia Castagnone

Updated: 6:36pm, 9 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Filipinos pose for a photo outside the overseas voting station in Kennedy Town on Monday. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Filipinos pose for a photo outside the overseas voting station in Kennedy Town on Monday. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
READ FULL ARTICLE