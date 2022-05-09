Filipinos pose for a photo outside the overseas voting station in Kennedy Town on Monday. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Record number of Filipinos cast votes in Hong Kong for candidates running in Philippine presidential election
- Philippine Consul General Raly Tejada predicts 60,000 Filipinos will cast votes in the city, shattering previous record of 52,000 set in 2016
- Professionals appear to back opposition leader Leni Robredo, while domestic helpers gravitate towards front runner Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jnr
