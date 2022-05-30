Singapore’s Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean (left) and Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan meets with Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam at Government House on May 30. Photo: Handout
Singapore senior officials in town to see Hong Kong’s current, incoming and past leaders; experts say meetings are important amid complex geopolitical climate
- Two ministers arrived on Sunday for a three-day working visit to meet Chief Executive Carrie Lam, incoming leader John Lee and former leader Leung Chun-ying
- Analysts say Singapore wants to be in the know about Hong Kong’s changes, given its new political atmosphere
