Police escorting the suspects from the pharmacy to a vehicle. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong pharmacy operator in fraud arrest accused of offering illegal means for elderly to cash in medical vouchers
- Sham Shui Po shop alleged to have given HK$4,000 in cash, on top of abalone products, to user in return for HK$8,000 in vouchers to be reimbursed by government
- Case believed to be the first arrest relating to medical voucher scheme deception
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Police escorting the suspects from the pharmacy to a vehicle. Photo: Handout