Police escorting the suspects from the pharmacy to a vehicle. Photo: Handout
Police escorting the suspects from the pharmacy to a vehicle. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong

Hong Kong pharmacy operator in fraud arrest accused of offering illegal means for elderly to cash in medical vouchers

  • Sham Shui Po shop alleged to have given HK$4,000 in cash, on top of abalone products, to user in return for HK$8,000 in vouchers to be reimbursed by government
  • Case believed to be the first arrest relating to medical voucher scheme deception

Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 9:35pm, 1 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Police escorting the suspects from the pharmacy to a vehicle. Photo: Handout
Police escorting the suspects from the pharmacy to a vehicle. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE