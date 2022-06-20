Hong Kong Bar Association chairman Victor Dawes says he expects Horace Cheung, the incoming deputy justice secretary, will act according to the public interest. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong Bar Association head stresses importance of ‘public perception’ after incoming deputy justice minister retains party membership
- Remarks from Senior Counsel Victor Dawes come as role of incoming deputy secretary for justice in prosecutorial decisions remains undefined
- Solicitor-turned-lawmaker Horace Cheung has decided to remain a member of city’s largest pro-establishment party after appointment to incoming governing team
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Hong Kong Bar Association chairman Victor Dawes says he expects Horace Cheung, the incoming deputy justice secretary, will act according to the public interest. Photo: Jonathan Wong