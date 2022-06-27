Tsui Kuen-nang won a historic right to stay in Hong Kong after a contentious court battle in 1999 that triggered the first storm over the city’s rule of law since the handover. That so-called “right of abode” trial gave the mainland China-born Tsui a new life and a new home and, despite the ups and downs, he still believed in the Hong Kong dream of making it on one’s own toil and sweat, the 44-year-old construction worker told the Post . “Life was never easy from the day I arrived in Hong Kong by boat 28 years ago … But in hindsight, nothing was more important than being able to get permanent residency here so that I could take care of my four siblings,” he said. Tsui could never forget July 3, 1997 – the first working day since the handover – when the 19-year-old teenager applied with other mainland-born children of permanent residents for legal aid to seek the right of abode under the Basic Law, the city’s mini-constitution, three years after he came to the city on an illegal boat trip from Shanwei, an eastern city of Guangdong. Their move led Beijing to overturn rulings in favour of Tsui by the Court of Final Appeal, revoking the right of abode of more than 1.4 million mainland residents in a reinterpretation of Basic Law provisions. Unaffected by the decision due to retrospectivity, he stayed in Hong Kong and earned a living in the construction industry, in which he saw “plenty of good opportunities” in the city’s first decade after the handover arising from mega infrastructure projects. He was promoted to a subcontractor and now works at Castle Peak Power Station. His son is now 19, the same age Tsui was when he fought his legal battle. He encouraged him to stay in the city and join the same industry, as he did in the colonial days. “I still have hope for the city’s future with all the forthcoming mega projects to deepen integration with the mainland. I told him that obstacles exist everywhere and he shouldn’t try to escape easily,” he said. But the family of Alice Cheng, 34, has left Hong Kong and, for her, a second time. When she was six, her father took the family to Toronto amid uncertainty over how the city might change after the handover, but they kept their flat. They eventually returned, but Cheng recently decided to give up her job as a secondary school teacher and take her newborn son to London, where her husband works as a programmer. “I’m distressed seeing my students’ frustration in the aftermath of the 2019 protests,” she said. “I don’t want my son to endure the same.” The stories of Tsui and Cheng could not be any more different but represent the many faces of a city in transition, especially after several years of the turmoil of the protests and the coronavirus pandemic. The common thread for both, however, is the impact of Beijing’s decisions on their life choices, for better or for worse. Since the return of the city to Chinese rule, the state of Hong Kong-mainland relations has always mattered to people on both sides, living out the experiment of the “one country, two systems” model of governance. Honeymoon years (1997-2002): a new Hong Kong in 25 photos A basic promise Under the promise of “one country, two systems”, Hong Kong is supposed to enjoy a high degree of autonomy for 50 years until 2047. The constant tension has been on the emphasis of which half, analysts say. The first decade after reunification in 1997 was marked by the central government taking a relatively hands-off approach to local affairs, according to pro-Beijing heavyweight Rita Fan Hsu Lai-tai. “The first two chief executives, Tung Chee-hwa and Donald Tsang Yam-kuen, took a ‘harmony first’ approach that aimed to have a smooth transition and lesser argument in the community,” said Fan, the Legislative Council president from 1998 to 2008. The central government sought to gain residents’ trust gradually. Even during protests against a proposed national security bill in 2003, surveys at the time indicated residents generally blamed the local government for their frustrations, rather than Beijing. Against the backdrop of economic assistance given by Beijing following the severe acute respiratory syndrome outbreak in 2003, the government introduced the individual visit scheme, which freed mainlanders from the confines of group tours in Hong Kong and allowed them to travel freely as individuals. The year was 2008 and in hindsight, it proved a watershed one for cross-border ties, politicians and scholars argue. The individual visit scheme was part of a wider effort by Beijing to shape the city’s economic and political direction following the 2003 epidemic and mass protests, using the newly established high-level Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Work Coordination Group, led by then Chinese vice-president Zeng Qinghong. The two sides that year also signed their first free-trade deal, the closer economic partnership arrangement, while Beijing supported Hong Kong’s efforts to conduct more renminbi business. Hongkongers’ trust in the central government peaked in 2008, according to the city’s only survey of its kind conducted by the public opinion programme at the University of Hong Kong (HKU), since renamed Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute. When the Olympic torch passed through Hong Kong on its way to Beijing that year, tens of thousands of residents dressed in red lined the streets to wave the national flag, chanting “Go China go” in May. An earthquake in Sichuan that same month that killed more than 69,000 people prompted Hongkongers to raise HK$13 billion for relief work. But just four years later, such displays of empathy and national pride became difficult to find in Hong Kong, according to former Legco president Jasper Tsang Yok-sing, who described how a population changed from what he regarded as being proud of their Chinese identity to feeling detached from the mainland or even discomfited by it. “Residents were fed up with the influx of mainland tourists,” he said. “The negative impact was something both the Hong Kong and central government did not expect.” They thronged tourist attractions, took up places at universities and bought real estate. The number of mainland arrivals jumped from 6.83 million in 2002, roughly the size of Hong Kong’s population at the time, to 40.7 million in 2013. Tsang argued these issues were not properly addressed by both governments. “These incidents led to some deeper identity issues, especially on whether there would be the distinction of localism,” he said. Hong Kong localist party Civic Passion disbands The rise of localism Tensions intensified with the economic rise of China that led some locals to worry if they might be left behind in the mainland boom. In 2009, Shanghai’s gross domestic product surpassed Hong Kong’s, and two years later, it was Beijing’s turn. The HKU public opinion survey found the proportion of residents who regarded themselves as “Chinese” instead of “Hongkonger” plummeted from the peak of 2008 to a record low in 2019, from 38.6 to 10.8 per cent. Residents, still coming to terms with the new national pecking order, were further riled by the start of construction of the local arm of a cross-border high-speed rail link in 2010 and an electoral reform package that year and another in 2014 that kept the power to decide chief executive candidates with a small-circle nomination committee. The failure to move towards what was viewed as full democracy triggered the Occupy movement under the leadership of Leung Chun-ying and prompted the emergence of new localist parties that pushed for a referendum on self-determination. National pride hit a record low during the 2019 protests, with only one-quarter of people feeling proud of being a national citizen. Younger respondents especially were more negative towards the central government role in local affairs. Nelson Chow Wing-sun, an emeritus professor of social work at HKU, said the survey results reflected the public’s fear that the core values the city upheld – freedom, human rights, rule of law and a certain degree of democracy – would disappear. “Identity, after all, is an intuitive feeling. You tell others you are from this place if your sense of belongings to this place is strong. If you don’t like the regime that governs this place, you won’t want to admit that you are from this place,” he said. How Beijing plans to build national pride in Hong Kong with architects’ help Squeezed between superpowers Peter Cheung Tsan-yin, head of the department of social sciences at the Education University of Hong Kong (EdU) and who specialises in intergovernmental relations, said continuing confrontation between China and the United States, as well as the West’s strong criticism of Hong Kong’s political crisis and turmoil in 2019 would continue to deeply affect how the central government governed the city. “The trajectory of the relationship between the mainland and Hong Kong is [now] strongly moulded by the evolving constitutional and political framework and the changing economic relations between the two areas under a conflictual international environment,” he said. “Upholding national security and national authority, and contributing to national development have now become key priorities in this relationship.” But US-based China scholar Perry Link from the University of California Riverside argued another motive was at work in the three-way relationship. “The Chinese Communist Party likes to present the question as great-power rivalry, because that obscures its own predatory behaviour,” he said. “The basic reality is that an authoritarian government has moved to take over a population that prefers democracy – and is crushing its ideals.” Against this backdrop, Terence Lin Chiu-fai, director of the Beijing Institute of Hong Kong and Macau Scholars think tank, said Hongkongers might have felt lost amid a what he called “head-to-head confrontation” of values between the two superpowers. Lin argued the values in the “China stories” promoted by the government and pro-Beijing elites through Confucius Institutes and the Belt and Road Initiative were often criticised as an “enemy” of universally held ones. According to Lin, who conducted case studies on the politics of identity, some Hongkongers appeared to eschew the either-or choice. Referring to the two colours representing the opposition and pro-establishment camps, he quoted residents who were leaving as saying: “I have reservations about having my children studying in Hong Kong, no matter if I am yellow or blue.” He added: “The view reflects a major concern people have – whether the next generation would be able to be inclusive, critical, and acquainted with both Chinese and Western values in the future world landscape.” ‘One country, two systems’ could be scrapped if used to confront Beijing About hearts and minds Beyond the geopolitical canvas, the issue of identity is about matters of the heart, political watchers admit. In the 1990s, then vice-premier Qian Qichen, the most senior official overseeing Hong Kong affairs, once warned: “Hong Kong’s [physical] return to China is one thing, the return of the hearts and minds of Hongkongers is quite another, which will take a much longer time.” The decades since have proved this task still has a long way to go. Zhang Xiaoming, the No 2 official at Beijing’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office until being appointed deputy chief of the nation’s top political advisory body last week, identified the concept of a “second return” for the city that would follow the first one in 1997, with the intervening years marred by all that had gone wrong locally in the eyes of the central government. The “second return” would also be a chance to reset ties. Christine Loh Kung-wai, a scholar at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology who co-authored No Third Person: Rewriting the Hong Kong Story , suggested that to win people’s hearts and minds, a new compelling narrative should be constructed to keep the city connected with the mainland but also the wider world. “The danger Hong Kong faces is that the old arbitrage has disappeared and if it does not recreate itself to make the most of the exceptional opportunities it enjoys as a special administrative region within China, it will get squeezed out by much harder working neighbours both on the mainland and in Asia,” she said. Hong Kong is entering the second half of Beijing’s 50-year promise of a high degree of autonomy under the leadership of veteran security official John Lee Ka-chiu, who has pledged to govern Hong Kong with an “result-oriented approach” and to focus on livelihood issues. Economic improvements could indeed be strong palliatives after the tumult of the past few years and for many, a depoliticised, calmer environment to focus on business and livelihood concerns might be welcomed. However, Lee has not spelled out any plan for reconciliation for a deeply divided society, especially for those who used to support the opposition and have decided Hong Kong is still their home. Loh, who served as undersecretary for the environment, said Hongkongers’ future relationship with the motherland depended on how Lee would deal with the tension between balancing the right of free expression for residents who chose to remain with protecting national security. “For those who remain but can accept the political system in Hong Kong, particularly young people, there seems to be a desire to discuss the many complex pulling-pushing forces affecting Hong Kong. Dialogue on such issues should be helpful, and non-government efforts have taken place on a small scale – these should be encouraged,” she said.