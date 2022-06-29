Road blocks have been erected around the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, where the 25th anniversary celebrations will be held on July 1. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong readies for visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping for 25th handover anniversary celebrations
- Nearly 3,000 VIP guests and employees have entered quarantine at hotels, while police have thrown security blanket around key locations for celebrations
- President and his wife Peng Liyuan are expected to arrive by high-speed rail on Thursday for two-day visit
