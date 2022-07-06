Hong Kong’s justice secretary and the city’s two biggest professional bodies for lawyers have condemned intimidation of judiciary staff and voiced concern after a parcel containing a suspicious powder was sent to the High Court building on Tuesday night. Police said they received a report from the court in Admiralty at 6pm, after a parcel addressed to an employee was found to contain a can with an unknown white substance. The explosive ordnance disposal bureau was deployed, but police did not call for an evacuation of the building. There were no reports of injuries. Bomb squad mobilised after 2 Hong Kong judges get letters containing lye Investigators removed the suspicious substance from the court building. They later confirmed it was protein powder. A police source told the Post that the threatening mail was sent to a secretary with no history of personal or financial dispute with others. Secretary for Justice Paul Lam Ting-kwok condemned the act on Tuesday night. “I am deeply concerned about the incident. In Hong Kong where the rule of law is upheld, no act of intimidation or violence which is against the law or constitutes contempt of court will be tolerated,” Lam said. He said the government would pursue the case seriously and bring the culprit to justice to defend integrity of the court, ensure the due administration of justice and maintain public order. Threatening letter sent to Hong Kong judge sparks evacuation of 8 The Bar Association also denounced the act “in the strongest terms,” saying any violence or threat against the judiciary was unacceptable in a civilised society governed by the rule of law. The Law Society echoed the condemnations, with president Chan Chak-ming saying intimidation against judicial officers was not only a serious criminal offence, but also a threat to the rule of law and judicial independence, which were cornerstones of society. Threatening mail sent to Regina Ip, top adviser to Hong Kong’s leader Hong Kong’s courts and judges have been the target of threats, with some stemming from cases linked to the 2019 anti-government protests . The latest incident, which the source said was unrelated to sensitive court proceedings, was the first reported case of intimidation against court personnel under the new administration, which took office on Friday.