A Japanese flag flies at half-mast in Exchange Square in Central, the home of the Japanese consulate, to honour Shinzo Abe, a former Prime Minister of the country, who was murdered last week. Photo: Dickson Lee
A Japanese flag flies at half-mast in Exchange Square in Central, the home of the Japanese consulate, to honour Shinzo Abe, a former Prime Minister of the country, who was murdered last week. Photo: Dickson Lee
Japan
Hong Kong

People from city and Japan pay tribute to murdered former PM Shinzo Abe at country’s Hong Kong consulate

  • Hong Kong people and Japanese sign book of condolence for murdered ex-PM Shinzo Abe at country’s consulate
  • Strict security as people visit city’s Japanese consulate to pay tribute and lay flowers in memory of murdered ex-PM

Chester Wong
Chester Wong

Updated: 5:09pm, 11 Jul, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Japanese flag flies at half-mast in Exchange Square in Central, the home of the Japanese consulate, to honour Shinzo Abe, a former Prime Minister of the country, who was murdered last week. Photo: Dickson Lee
A Japanese flag flies at half-mast in Exchange Square in Central, the home of the Japanese consulate, to honour Shinzo Abe, a former Prime Minister of the country, who was murdered last week. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE