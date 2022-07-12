Hong Kong’s key decision-making body has formally approved a 2.5 per cent pay rise for civil servants, standing firm against staff unions’ demands for bigger increments, citing the need for prudence amid economic uncertainties. The across-the-board salary increase, at the same rate the Executive Council endorsed a week ago, would apply to the city’s 180,000-strong civil service if passed in the legislature and take effect retrospectively from April 1 this year. The approved 2.5 per cent increase – which would cost the government coffers HK$6.8 billion (US$866.3 million) a year – is lower than all suggestions from the four major civil service unions, which ranged from 4.55 to 7.26 per cent. Civil service unions seek talks with Hong Kong leader over ‘insulting’ pay offer “Considering the uncertainties in Hong Kong’s economic outlook and the expected deficit in this financial year, we need to handle pay adjustments of civil servants prudently as a responsible government,” a spokesman for the Civil Service Bureau said after the council meeting – the last one before the summer recess – on Tuesday. In the statement, the government sought to recognise the civil servants, even as some from the government workers’ side criticised the pay hike for not reflecting the contributions of their colleagues during the coronavirus pandemic. The civil servants were lauded for how they “shouldered high-risk tasks on the frontline and provided backup” in the Omicron-fuelled fifth wave. “[They] have been dedicating themselves in maintaining public services. Therefore, after balancing various factors, the Chief Executive-in-Council decided to raise the civil service pay by 2.5 per cent on a flat basis,” the spokesman added. The factors considered were pay trend indicators, the state of Hong Kong’s economy, changes in the cost of living, the government’s fiscal position and civil service morale. The spokesman added that all four major civil service unions were informed of the Exco’s decision, and the government would seek the legislature’s approval of the offer as soon as possible so that the adjustment in wages could be paid to staff next month . Civil service pay rise test looming for John Lee The Bureau elaborated more via a document submitted to the legislature on Tuesday, saying that the pay trend indicators could not fully reflect the “volatile economic situation” and that the pay offer was already higher than the change in the Composite Consumer Price Index, which stood at 1.7 per cent for the 12-month period ending March. In May, the government-appointed Pay Trend Survey Committee suggested salary increases of 2.04 per cent for junior civil servants, 4.55 per cent for middle-ranking workers and 7.26 per cent for senior staff, after considering data of 128,929 employees in 111 companies. But the offer proposed by Exco last week was lower than recommended, with Secretary for the Civil Service Ingrid Yeung Ho Poi-yan saying that the survey was not “the sole consideration” for pay adjustments. Leung Chau-ting, chairman of the Federation of Civil Service Union, said on Tuesday he was disappointed that the government did not “make the slightest concession”. “We were already told to have our pay frozen in the past two years to stand in solidarity with society. More words of praise for civil servants by the government can’t help us combat the inflation which is expected to worsen,” he said. He also noted that the rate of increase was insufficient to restore the loss of purchasing power, given the accumulated increase in inflation rate of 5 per cent over the last three years. Li Kwai-yin, president of the Hong Kong Chinese Civil Servants’ Association, said the small pay rise would “deal a serious blow” to the morale of civil servants, hoping that the government would promise an increase of up to 5 per cent next year to make salaries in the civil service comparable with that of the private sector. Legal sector lawmaker Chau Siu-chung said a higher pay hike would be necessary to retain civil servants, after the resignation rate hit a 14-year high. In the past five years, some 4,000 quit before the end of their probationary periods. “If you pay peanuts, you get monkeys,” he said. “The leaders should not have their heads in the clouds when they are expecting better performance from civil servants.” He noted that the government stuck to the recommended levels of pay adjustments in nine of the last 15 years. He regarded this year’s decision as a significant departure from the established mechanism, and was unconvincing and not backed by scientific evidence. The Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce previously regarded the increment as “reasonable”, saying it would ease the burden of possible increases in staff costs as a result of the ripple effect.