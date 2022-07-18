Hong Kong police have arrested a motorist for dangerous driving after his car mounted a pavement and knocked down three pedestrians in Tsuen Wan on Monday. Emergency personnel were called in after the Lexus car driven by a 27-year-old man crashed on Cheong Wing Road shortly before 8.45am. According to the force, the driver allegedly lost control of his car near a pedestrian crossing and then hit three passers-by on the pavement. After hitting two men and a woman, the car came to a stop at a flower bed. The three injured pedestrians, aged 50 to 61, were taken in ambulances to Princess Margaret Hospital in Kwai Chung for treatment. The driver, who was unhurt in the incident, passed a breathalyser test. Police arrested him on suspicion of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm. The man was being held for questioning and had not been charged as of before midday. Hong Kong police arrest driver suspected of hitting cat with car and fleeing The car had been towed to a government vehicle pound for inspection. Officers from the New Territories South traffic unit are investigating the case. Separately, a 69-year-old woman was injured in the legs after the right side mirror of a car hit her and she fell to the ground on Junction Road in Wong Tai Sin shortly before 8.30am. She was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment. Police said no arrest was made in the incident. In the first six months of this year, 41 people died and 452 others suffered serious injuries in 471 road traffic accidents across the city.