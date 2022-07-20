A motorcycle is trapped under a container truck that crashed into the back of it and slammed it into a delivery van. Photo: Handout
Truck driver arrested after motorcycle passenger dies in Hong Kong crash
- Rider suffers multiple injuries after being trapped under truck and had to be rescued by firefighters
- Container truck rammed motorcycle from behind and slammed it into the back of a delivery van, police say
