A motorcycle is trapped under a container truck that crashed into the back of it and slammed it into a delivery van. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong

Truck driver arrested after motorcycle passenger dies in Hong Kong crash

  • Rider suffers multiple injuries after being trapped under truck and had to be rescued by firefighters
  • Container truck rammed motorcycle from behind and slammed it into the back of a delivery van, police say

Clifford Lo
Updated: 4:48pm, 20 Jul, 2022

