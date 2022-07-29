Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu (centre) attended the third InnoStars Award presentation ceremony on July 29. Photo: Handout
InnoStars Awards recognise 9 for innovative inventions and work, including Hong Kong scientist who developed Covid-19 test in 3 weeks
- Ricky Chiu Yin-to was among the first to come up with affordable and accurate test kits for the coronavirus
- Optometry professor To Chi-ho and health minister Lo Chung-Mau also received awards for their work
