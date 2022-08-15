A Hong Kong teenager fell to his death from the roof of a 17-storey building in the shopping and entertainment district of Tsim Sha Tsui while practising an extreme sport with two friends on Monday. Emergency services were called after the 17-year-old secondary school student was found lying unconscious on the second-floor platform of Tsim Sha Tsui Mansion on Lock Road shortly before 3pm. A police spokeswoman said paramedics declared the teenager dead at the scene. According to a source, a preliminary investigation suggested the teenager was practising parkour on the roof of the building, but lost his footing and fell. Parkour is an extreme sport where the participant moves quickly, usually through an urban environment, negotiating obstacles by running, jumping and climbing. Hong Kong man falls to death from flat after ‘trying to retrieve earphone’ Two of the victim’s friends at the scene reportedly told officers that they were practising parkour at the time of the incident, the insider said. An initial investigation had uncovered nothing suspicious regarding the incident, the source said, adding officers were checking the phones of both friends to gather evidence. In 2018, a 15-year-old boy cheated death in Yau Ma Tei when he plunged from the 19th floor of the Man Wah Building on Man Ying Street while practising parkour. The teenager had gathered there with six other friends. The teenager hit several air conditioners during his fall, greatly reducing the force of the impact when he landed. He was conscious when taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei.