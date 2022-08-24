Father of two Lam Pak-keong has a passion for music and hopes to use it to spread positivity in Hong Kong. The self-taught multi-instrumentalist and songwriter, who is a teacher by profession, said he had a diverse taste in music. “I want to blend Chinese and Western music together,” the 44-year-old Hongkonger said. “That resonates with Hong Kong’s East-meets-West character.” In 2020, he wrote a song to encourage Hong Kong residents to fight the coronavirus pandemic. His work includes a song that marked the 25th anniversary of the city’s return to Chinese rule this year. Citing psychological theories, the educator, who started teaching secondary school science about 20 years ago, said he believed music could make a good learning aid, in addition to boosting positivity. Lam held this view since he had tested the idea himself. In 2013, the physics teacher replaced the words of Canto-pop love song In the Lasers with descriptions of the properties of light. Lam said the new words matched the catchy tune and that the song was effective in helping learners memorise knowledge in a relaxed way. His work to inspire people in creative ways has earned him a nomination in this year’s Spirit of Hong Kong Awards. The annual event, co-organised by the South China Morning Post and property developer Sino Group, celebrates the achievements of remarkable people whose endeavours may otherwise go unnoticed. Jacky Ko Chung-kit, founder of KOL Workers Association, recommended Lam for the Spirit of Culture Award, which recognises individuals who inspire others to preserve Hong Kong’s legacy or celebrate its heritage and traditions. Lam said he was happy to teach, while also continuing to perform and promote music education. Hong Kong charity uses games to help schoolchildren discover their emotions He said he mainly used the internet to make his works available to the public. He also planned to organise more in-person events, especially for young home-grown music talent who needed a platform. “I want to work with my partners to nurture gifted young musicians in Hong Kong,” Lam said, adding that he was also keen to help them develop their careers in mainland China. Lam leads a choir formed by members of the Hong Kong Federation of Education Workers. “I want to unite the educators, regardless of whether they are practising or not, through organising recreational activities,” the teacher said.