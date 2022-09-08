With artificial intelligence increasingly adopted in e-commerce, Hong Kong’s Consumer Council has called for more comprehensive privacy legislation on the usage of AI. Photo: Shutterstock
Just 6 of 112 Hong Kong online stores surveyed make clear data collected is used for artificial intelligence models training
- There is an excessive amount of consumers’ data collected by traders, including information like marital status, city’s Consumer Council says
- Privacy policies often contain terms that consumers find hard to understand and many click past them without reading
With artificial intelligence increasingly adopted in e-commerce, Hong Kong’s Consumer Council has called for more comprehensive privacy legislation on the usage of AI. Photo: Shutterstock