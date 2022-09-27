Study pressure is making pupils less happy, according to an academic. Photo: Dickson Lee
Study pressure is making pupils less happy, according to an academic. Photo: Dickson Lee
Education in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong pupils’ happiness drops for first time in 4 years, with researchers pointing to strict Covid rules and rising study stress

  • According to latest happiness index by Lingnan University, pupils from Primary Four to Form Three have an average rating of 6.77 on a scale between zero and 10
  • ‘Pressure from study is tremendous and many students cannot catch up with the curriculum,’ says academic who led study

Seong Hyeon Choi
Seong Hyeon Choi

Updated: 8:01pm, 27 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Study pressure is making pupils less happy, according to an academic. Photo: Dickson Lee
Study pressure is making pupils less happy, according to an academic. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE