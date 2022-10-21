An outdoor screening of The Dark Knight was cancelled because it featured violent scenes. Photo: Warner Bros Pictures
An outdoor screening of The Dark Knight was cancelled because it featured violent scenes. Photo: Warner Bros Pictures
Hong Kong culture
Hong Kong

The Dark Knight does not return: Hong Kong organisers dismiss suggestion Batman film replaced with Iron Man flick on national security grounds

  • Event organisers clarify previous decision, say Batman film was pulled because movie’s violent scenes were unsuitable for outdoor screening
  • Film experts say government suggestion to pull film was right move, following speculation it was switched over national security concerns

Seong Hyeon Choi
Seong Hyeon Choi

Updated: 8:23pm, 21 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An outdoor screening of The Dark Knight was cancelled because it featured violent scenes. Photo: Warner Bros Pictures
An outdoor screening of The Dark Knight was cancelled because it featured violent scenes. Photo: Warner Bros Pictures
READ FULL ARTICLE