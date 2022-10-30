Observatory warns of high winds as Severe Tropical Storm Nalgae edges closer and monsoon hits southern Chinese mainland. Photo: Jelly Tse
Observatory warns of high winds as Severe Tropical Storm Nalgae edges closer and monsoon hits southern Chinese mainland. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong weather
Hong Kong

Hong Kong Observatory issues No 1 typhoon warning as Severe Tropical Storm Nalgae edges closer

  • Nalgae has already wreaked havoc in the Philippines, killing at least 45 people
  • Observatory says storm combined with monsoon in southern Chinese mainland will bring strong winds

Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 10:26pm, 30 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Observatory warns of high winds as Severe Tropical Storm Nalgae edges closer and monsoon hits southern Chinese mainland. Photo: Jelly Tse
Observatory warns of high winds as Severe Tropical Storm Nalgae edges closer and monsoon hits southern Chinese mainland. Photo: Jelly Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE