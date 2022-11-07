The United Christian Hospital, where two nurses were allegedly attacked by a patient. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong hospitals review security after 2 nurses allegedly attacked by patient
- Man, 55, with history of violent behaviour, arrested on suspicion of attacking two female nurses at United Christian Hospital, Kwun Tong
- Police source says suspect who was place into straitjacket on admission but managed to escape from his isolation ward cubicle
