The United Christian Hospital, where two nurses were allegedly attacked by a patient. Photo: Dickson Lee
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong hospitals review security after 2 nurses allegedly attacked by patient

  • Man, 55, with history of violent behaviour, arrested on suspicion of attacking two female nurses at United Christian Hospital, Kwun Tong
  • Police source says suspect who was place into straitjacket on admission but managed to escape from his isolation ward cubicle

Danny Mok
Updated: 11:06pm, 7 Nov, 2022

