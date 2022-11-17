Testing requirements for inbound travellers are to become less onerous. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong cuts PCR screening requirement for incoming travellers to 2 tests
- Health official says decision to drop PCR tests on fifth and seventh day of arrival made after balancing necessities of medical surveillance and impact on travellers
- Most infections in arrivals recently were detected via first two PCR tests, official adds
Testing requirements for inbound travellers are to become less onerous. Photo: Sam Tsang