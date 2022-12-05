The Post’s newsroom in Causeway Bay, where the series was produced. Photo: Martin Chan
Post wins Asia Podcast Festival award for series on Shanghai lockdowns and life under China’s ‘zero-Covid’ policies

  • From bartering with neighbours for food to supply chain slowdowns, the five-episode feature details the wide-ranging hardships of the pandemic
  • Recently named one of the world’s top five most-shared podcasts on Spotify, Inside China is a stalwart of the Post’s suite of audio offerings

SCMP Reporters

Updated: 11:29pm, 5 Dec, 2022

