Chinese Go player Ke Jie goes head to head against Google’s artificial intelligence program AlphaGo at the Future of Go Summit in China in 2017. The champion player lost to the machine. Photo: EPA
Can’t beat the machine? Go champion Ke Jie tells Hong Kong players AI can help, but learn from humans too
- Trounced by AlphaGo in 2017, ninth-dan player doesn’t want a rematch, urges players to embrace AI
- City’s Go schools promote board game by using artificial intelligence tools and human interaction
