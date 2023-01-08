The scene of a fire in a block of flats at Hing Tung estate in Sai Wan Ho which claimed the life of an elderly resident. Photo: Facebook
Body found in Hong Kong flat after firefighters put out blaze
- Elderly resident’s body found inside flat at Sai Wan Ho; no other casualties reported
- 400 evacuate flats after fire broke out in flat at Hing Cho House, Hing Tung estate
