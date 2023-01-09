The rider of an electric scooter was fighting for his life on Monday after crashing into a stationary delivery van in the car park of an industrial building in Hong Kong. The 28-year-old man, a restaurant delivery worker, was found unconscious and suffering from head injuries beside the scooter in the Kwun Tong building’s car park, police said. Emergency personnel were called in after a security guard made a report to police at 12.41am. The rider was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei for treatment. As of midday, the man was listed as in a critical condition, a government spokesman said. “Security camera footage showed the man riding the scooter crashed into a delivery van parked there,” a police spokesman said. Hong Kong taxi passenger dies after vehicle slams into parked truck In Hong Kong, driving an electric mobility device (EMD) on a road without a vehicle registration licence is an offence that carries a maximum penalty of six months in jail and a HK$10,000 fine under the Road Traffic Ordinance. According to the Transport Department, the use of EMDs such as electric scooters, unicycles, hoverboards and skateboards on streets and pavements may be an offence under the ordinance, its subsidiary legislation and other relevant laws. New Year’s Day bus crash in Hong Kong injures 12; driver arrested The department also warned about the electrical safety of EMDs on its website. “The quality of batteries in EMDs varies. The batteries may leak or overheat, particularly during charging, which may cause a fire,” it said. Last Friday, a 15-year-old girl died and six people including her mother were injured after a fire broke out in the family’s flat in a Sha Tin public housing estate. Officers seized a burnt electric unicycle from the flat as part of their investigation into the blaze. Police later said it was possible the unicycle’s battery had burst into flames and caused the fire. Separately, a minibus driver and his nine passengers were injured when he lost control of the vehicle and it rammed into a railing at the junction of Lei Yue Mun Road and Tseung Kwan O Road in Kwun Tong shortly before 1pm on Monday. The injured – four men and six women – were taken to United Christian Hospital for treatment. Police said the driver, 64, passed a breathalyser test and officers from the Kowloon East traffic unit were investigating the cause of the incident.