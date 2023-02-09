Chief Executive John Lee addresses the UAE-Hong Kong Business Forum in Dubai. Photo: SCMP
John Lee’s 2023 Middle East work trip
Hong Kong

Hong Kong and United Arab Emirates set to commence talks on bilateral free trade agreement, city leader John Lee says

  • Chief Executive John Lee tells forum in Dubai that he is ‘keen to build ever stronger economic, trade and investment ties with the UAE’
  • MOU also signed between local architectural firm, a home-grown tech start-up and a Abu Dhabi smart city operator

Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong in Dubai

Updated: 9:33am, 9 Feb, 2023

