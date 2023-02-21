Hookah bars have proved popular in Hong Kong, but poor ventilation can pose a risk to patrons, health authorities warn. Photo: Shutterstock
Warning over carbon monoxide poisoning after Hong Kong pair overcome by fumes from hookah
- Centre for Health Protection says victims, aged 23 and 21, were taken to United Christian Hospital in Kwun Tong
- They told medics they lost consciousness after visiting place where people had smoked hookahs
