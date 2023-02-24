The mercury is expected to drop by more than 10 degrees Celsius (50 Fahrenheit) overnight on Friday in Hong Kong under the impact of the northeast monsoon, with temperatures falling to 13 degrees in some areas of the New Territories on Saturday morning, the Observatory has predicted. “A replenishment of the dry northeast monsoon will arrive at the coast of Guangdong tonight and bring chilly and windy weather over the weekend and early next week,” said Yip Kai Hou a scientific officer of the Hong Kong Observatory. The Observatory said that the temperature would fall to around 14 degrees in most parts of the city early on Saturday as moderate north to northeasterly winds strengthened on Friday night. In the northern New Territories, including Tin Shui Wai and Yuen Long, the mercury could go as low as 13 degrees, but climb to 23 degrees in the daytime, a 10-degree variation. Hong Kong marks sixth day of cold weather, but warmer conditions on the way Sometimes strong winds are expected over offshore waters and on high ground on Saturday. The Observatory said it would remain fine and dry over the weekend, with temperatures ranging from 15 to 20 degrees, but that morning chills and strong winds would persist. Residents could expect a marked variation in day-night temperatures, Yip warned. No festive cheer for Hong Kong’s homeless who seek refuge from cold in shelters “Mornings would be cold under the impact of the northwest monsoon,” he explained, “But since the winds are dry and cold, there will be fewer clouds, and the weather will be quite fine for the whole week. The daytime temperature could climb to about 23 or 24 degrees Celcius.” He added, the monsoon is likely to moderate slightly by the middle of next week and the daily temperature range will climb to 17 to 24 degrees, with some haze on dry and warm days.