At least five people were injured after a taxi was suspected to have lost control while driving downhill, crashing into a traffic light in a busy main street in Hong Kong on Sunday. The taxi, which was driving along Fortress Hill Road, crashed into a traffic light at the intersection with King’s Road at around 1pm in Fortress Hill. At least three pedestrians were hit by the taxi. Two others were injured, including a person in the taxi and the vehicle’s driver. Two pedestrians hit by the taxi were unconscious and sent to Eastern Hospital for treatment. Another female pedestrian was sent to hospital in a conscious state. A male passenger who was slightly injured in the taxi was sent to the same hospital and was conscious. The taxi driver was also taken to hospital and was conscious, according to police. A police spokeswoman told the Post they were still investigating, and were not sure of the reason for the crash. Both the taxi and the traffic light sustained serious damage. More to follow …