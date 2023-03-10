Hong Kong’s leader will travel to mainland China from Sunday for a week-long trip to discuss how the city can integrate its economic development into the country’s and align itself with national plans, the Chief Executive’s Office announced on Friday. Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu will lead a delegation to Beijing comprising eight high-ranking officials overseeing finance, education, innovation and technology, health and culture affairs, before returning to Hong Kong on March 18, the office said. “Lee will visit various central ministries and authorities in Beijing to exchange views on issues of common interest, with a view to enhancing interaction and cooperation to promote Hong Kong’s active integration into national development and create strong impetus for the growth of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region,” it wrote in a statement. Will loss of a CPPCC vice-chairman weaken Hong Kong’s voice in Beijing? The meeting between Hong Kong and central government officials will occur as the “ two sessions ”, the country’s annual meetings of the legislature and political advisory body, wraps up on Monday. As part of the trip, Lee will attend Monday’s closing ceremony for the National People’s Congress, China’s top legislature. Hong Kong ‘set to thrive’, Chinese premier says as he pledges Beijing’s support Last Sunday, outgoing Premier Li Keqiang used part of his government report to pledge Beijing’s support for Hong Kong’s economy, while also highlighting the Greater Bay Area ’s promotion as part of efforts to ensure the global financial centre was “set to thrive”. The bay area refers to Beijing’s initiative to integrate Hong Kong, Macau and nine other southern Chinese cities into an economic and business hub. Chief Secretary for Administration Chan Kwok-ki, Hong Kong’s No 2 official, will serve as acting chief executive while Lee is away.